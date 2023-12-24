Sriti Jha turns mannequin, dazzles in gown bedecked with lights

MUMBAI: Actress Sriti Jha, who transforms into a living mannequin for the upcoming sequence of the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ has opened up on her new avatar, calling the track very ‘interesting’.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ portrays an impossible love story between two contrasting characters – Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arjit Taneja). In the recent episodes of the family drama, viewers witnessed how the Ahuja family has been making false allegations about Amruta behaving inappropriately with Virat’s would-be brother-in-law Rajeev (Bhavya Shinde).

In the upcoming episodes, Virat declares Amruta as an assistant to Ishika, who is organizing his sister Nimrit and Rajeev’s pre-wedding functions. Amruta is naturally horrified as Ishika is none other than the very woman her father has left her mother for.

Adding insult to the injury, Ishika transforms Amruta into a living mannequin to greet guests at Nimrit and Rajeev's cocktail party. Although Amruta is very upset to be going through with this idea, Sriti is making heads turn in this beautiful pink evening gown bedecked with lights.

Talking about the same, Sriti said: “I am usually wearing a saree in the show, so this change is a welcome break. The gown and the messy bun look is very different from the usual ballroom gown look I have worn before because this one has lights in it. It takes a whole lot of people to get the gown together and light it up.”

“The upcoming track is very interesting; the banter between Amruta and Virat will be very entertaining for the viewers to watch,” she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.