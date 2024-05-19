Sri Ganesh, Siddharth unite for a human drama

CHENNAI: Director Sri Ganesh will helm Siddharth's 40th venture, which will be produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies. Sri Ganesh is known for taking his time before directing a story. This is only his third directorial in seven years since 8 Thottakal. "It is usual for me to take time to write a story. When it came to Siddharth 40, there was a lot of unlearning that happened to me. I look to reinvent myself with each story I direct or write. Siddharth 40 also comes across to me in a similar manner," he told DT Next.

On teaming up with Siddharth, Sri Ganesh said that the project started falling in place after Chithha. "I was blown away after watching Chitha. I had always wanted to work with him but after watching Chithha, I dropped him a message, congratulating him as a fan. Then there was a conversation that kept building and things fell in place. He reinvented himself with Chithha as a small town boy, in a grounded story. Also, he believed that I have worked on this script with a lot of challenges in order to pull it off. Moreover, I believed I should work with him at his point in time," he remarked.

The filmmaker added that other cast and crew are being finalised. "We are going on floors in June and are finalising other actors and technicians. There is a bit of travel in the story that revolves around human drama. So, the locations are being finalised too," added Sri Ganesh.

In a statement, Siddharth said, " ‘Chitha’, instilled a responsibility in me to choose stories that will touch and engross the audience's senses. I listened to several scripts, and the narration by Sri Ganesh excited me. A producer’s delight is always about making movies that leave a neat impact on the audience. I felt those vibes with Arun Viswa, whose vision to create interesting movies amazed me. When I met him for the first time, I could clearly feel that he is not an investor-producer, but a producer, who dreams and aspires to elevate the industry with good cinema. I am sure, our dedication and passion will deliver a beautiful movie that will endow a delightful experience for the audience.”