Squid Game makers announce season 2 cast

CHENNAI: The second season of the survival game show series, Squid Game, has added an additional four more cast members, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen. Netflix announced the same at its Tudum event in Brazil.

The four new actors join returning cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, all of who played main roles in the first season.

The second season is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2024, reported director Hwang Dong-hyuk, at a Netflix press conference in September 2022. “We will start shooting season 2 next year (in 2023), and it’ll be released the following year,” said Hwang.

Squid Game was a phenomenon for Netflix, pulling in 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days. The record-breaking viewership was followed by historical Emmy wins for the Squid Game cast and crew. With 14 nominations, the series took home a total of six wins, including outstanding directing, production design, special visual effects, stunt performance, actor in a guest role to Lee You-mi and lead actor to Lee Jung-jae, who also became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category.

In addition to the second season’s cast announcement, Netflix announced at the Tudum event, that the controversial unscripted competition spinoff Squid Game: The Challenge, is set to premiere in November.