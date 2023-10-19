SP Cinemas joins hands with Raju Murugan

Begin typing your search...

Raju Murugan is known for his National award-winning creation 'Joker'.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Oct 2023 8:01 PM GMT
CHENNAI: To produce content-driven projects in the Tamil film industry, SP Cinemas has collaborated with filmmaker Raju Murugan.

The official announcement regarding these projects will be made soon.

DTNEXT Bureau

