SP Cinemas joins hands with Raju Murugan
Raju Murugan is known for his National award-winning creation 'Joker'.
CHENNAI: To produce content-driven projects in the Tamil film industry, SP Cinemas has collaborated with filmmaker Raju Murugan.
This association is expected to encourage and provide a platform for talented individuals to enter the industry.
The official announcement regarding these projects will be made soon.
