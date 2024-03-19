Soundarya Rajinikanth forays into OTT with Prime Video series 'Gangs - Kuruthi Punal'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced her foray into the streaming space with the Tamil series “Gangs - Kuruthi Punal”, which will arrive on Prime Video.

Soundarya, known for directing films such as "Kochadaiiyaan" and "Velaiilla Pattadhari 2", unveiled the first look of the show at the streamer's Prime Video Presents event here.

Soundarya serves as the creative producer on “Gangs - Kuruthi Punal”, a period action drama produced by May6 Entertainment LLP and directed by Noah.

The series features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao.

"With so many stories to be told in so many different genres and in so many different languages, producers and filmmakers like us are thankful for the OTT space. It gives us so much opportunity to expand like so many things. So very excited to be here presenting the show," said Soundarya, daughter of cinema icon Rajinikanth.

The filmmaker also said the show will mark the beginning of many more OTT series.

“Gangs - Kuruthi Punal” is a fictional tale of revenge that fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organised gang of a port city.

"Replete with smugglers, dealers, pornographers, film stars, aristocrats, and politicians, this larger-than-life series weaves a gripping narrative of ambition, betrayal, and a relentless struggle for power," read the official synopsis.

“It is about a cartel in the 70s, adapting it with the changes happening over time. We've some deep rooted characters played by veterans that I'm so honoured to associate with -- Naseer sir and Sathyaraj sir. (I'm) so proud and eagerly waiting for you all to watch the show," Soundarya said.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the show.