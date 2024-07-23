Soori’s Kottukkaali to release worldwide on August 23

CHENNAI: Kottukkaali is a critically acclaimed film by PS Vinoth Raj, that made a strong presence in various film festivals across the globe including, Transylvania, Berlin and Portugal, among others. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on August 23.



Soori and Anna Ben are playing the lead roles. Sivakarthikeyan is backing the film, under the banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. B Sakthivel is handling the camera for Kottukkaali, while Ganesh Siva is overseeing the cuts.

Apart from this, Soori, who was last seen in Garudan, also has Viduthalai Part 2 with Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier. Vetri Maaran is helming the film. Anna Ben is popular for her role in the Malayalam film, Kumbalangi Nights.