Sonu Sood’s fans organise blood donation camps on his b’day

CHENNAI: On Sonu Sood’s 47th birthday (July 30), his fans organised blood donation drives across the country.

A statement read: “Inspired by Sonu Sood’s relentless dedication to helping those in need, his fans have organised a large-scale blood donation camps to observe his birthday. Across the country, an astounding 800 to 900 blood camps have been set up to collect this precious gift of life. The gesture symbolises not just a celebration of their beloved actor’s birthday, but also a tribute to his selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people.”

In addition to the blood donation camps, some of them are all primed to go the extra mile by distributing food to the needy. The food distribution drive marks yet another reflection of the love and admiration that people have for the actor.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonu Sood is currently seen on the youth-based reality show, Roadies. He is also busy shooting for Fateh, an action-thriller. The film is set in the world of cybercrime. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as leads. Fateh also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Sonu Sood has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. In 2009, he received the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain, for his work in the Telugu film, Arundhati.