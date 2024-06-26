Sonu Nigam brings devotional magic with 'Achutham Keshavam' in Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj'

MUMBAI: Garnering appreciation since its release, makers of 'Maharaj' starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari unveiled a rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam', in the voice of none other than music maestro Sonu Nigam. Sonu Nigam has sung this devotional song which marks a return to heartfelt spiritual music in cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, which read, "#AchutamKeshavam song out now!" The video shows Junaid and Shalini Pandey's emotional scenes.

Speaking about his experience creating the song, Sonu Nigam shared, "I've been fortunate to have had a very beautiful connection with Yashraj films and I truly value that I had this personal equation with Yash ji. Anything that is related to YRF, is special for me. I'm so glad that Achyutam Keshwam happened for Maharaj. Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture makes it all the more memorable."

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' features Junaid Khan, in his debut role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

The film is based on true events from pre-independence India and highlights the courage of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer who challenged the status quo in a landmark legal battle.

Critics and audiences alike have praised 'Maharaj' for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances.

Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India's greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji. This David vs. Goliath story showcases one man's courage to stand against the injustices of his time. Critics and fans alike have lauded the film for its powerful performances. 'Maharaj,' is currently streaming on Netflix.