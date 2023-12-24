Sonam pens b’day note for ‘best’ father Anil Kapoor; Arjun extends love to ‘chachu’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned a heartwarming birthday note for her dad Anil Kapoor, and called him the best father and grandfather, adding that there is no one like him.

The actor known for his work in ‘Mr India’, ‘Beta’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Nayak’ and numerous other movies, is celebrating his 67th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Anil’s elder daughter and actress Sonam shared a string of unseen pictures of her dad, giving a glimpse of her son Vaayu.

The post also shows childhood photos of Sonam and her younger sister Rhea Kapoor.

Along with the photos, the ‘Saawariya’ actress wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you're the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love.”

“No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world,” the post added.

Sonam’s cousin brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram Stories and shared a video with his "chachu."

He wrote: “Love being next to you. Love enacting you. Love you chachu!! Happy birthday!!!! @anilskapoor.”

Arjun’s girlfriend and model Malaika Arora penned a note for Anil and said: “Happy birthday sir…The coolest n a true inspiration.”

Anil’s wife Sunita shared a picture of the ‘Tezaab’ actor and wrote: “Breakfast with the bday boy in the most gorgeous place.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen as Balbir Singh in the action thriller ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He next has ‘Fighter’, in which he plays Rakesh Jai Singh.

The aerial action movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. It is set to release on January 25.