Sonali Bendre, Kedar Shinde reminisce about bygone days on 'IBD 3'

NEW DELHI: Renowned director Kedar Shinde, and actress Sonali Bendre will be seen reminiscing about their memorable collaboration for the movie 'Aga Bai Arrecha', in the upcoming episode of 'India’s Best Dancer' season three.

The star cast of the blockbuster Marathi film 'Baipan Bhaari Deva' featuring Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Deepa Parab, and director Kedar Shinde, will grace the ‘Bachpan Special’ of the dance reality show.

Amidst all the performances and candid conversations, Kedar and Sonali will talk about their Marathi comedy drama movie 'Aga Bai Arrecha'. This nostalgic moment will captivate the audience as they share anecdotes and stories from the past.

The film which released in 2004, was loosely based on the Hollywood film 'What Women Want'. The film highlighted the life and the problems of a common man living in a metropolitan city like Mumbai. His greatest desire in life is to answer the question "What do women want?"

The film starred Sanjay Narvekar as Shrirang Ganpat Deshmukh alias Ranga, Priyanka Yadav as Suman Shrirang Deshmukh, Ranga's wife, and Dilip Prabhavalkar as Ganpat Deshmukh, Ranga's mute father.

Sonali was seen in a special appearance in an item track 'Cham Cham Karta Hai'.

Talking about the same, Kedar will share: "We are fans of the show; I watch India’s Best Dancer regularly, and the contestants are amazing. I have an emotional connection with a few people here, and I’m particularly attached to Sonali Bendre Ji. My first film was 'Aga Bai Arrecha!' in which Sonali Ji was part of the song 'Cham Cham Karta,' choreographed by Farah Khan."

The filmmaker further shared that his favorite contestant is Shivam.

High on energy, dance, and lots of masti, the contestants and choreographers recreate enchanting childhood memories through their acts.

Gracing the 'Bachpan Special' will also be the charming Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be promoting her film 'Akelli'.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.