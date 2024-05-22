Sonakshi’s wish list: ‘Want to do edgy film with Anurag Kashyap, want to work with Rajkumar Hirani’

NEW DELHI: Sonakshi Sinha has a string of names of filmmakers she wants to collaborate with. After auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali ticked off the bucket list, she says she would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty.

About whom she would like to work with next, Sonakshi told IANS: “I would love to work with Rajkummar Hirani sir. He’s another filmmaker who taps into the emotions of his audiences. He is a simplistic filmmaker but so impactful and I would love to work with him.”

She shared that she would love to do an all-out action film as well.

“There’s Rohit Shetty, I would love to do an all-out action film with him. There is Ashutosh Gowarikar sir. I really want to see an edgy film with Anurag Kashyap and then Anurag Basu. Lots of filmmakers on my bucket list still,” she added.

After making her debut in 2010 with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', in a career spanning almost 14 years, Sonakshi has worked with filmmakers such as Prabhu Deva, Vikramaditya Motwane and A. R. Murugadoss to name a few.

Her upcoming work includes 'Kakuda', a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.