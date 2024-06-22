Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding: Picture from couple's pre-wedding function goes viral

MUMBAI: Preparations are in full swing at actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's residences for their much-awaited wedding. A photo, presumably from the couple's mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media. In the photo, both Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen sharing smiles with a bunch of people.

For the pre-wedding function, Sonakshi opted for a red salwar kameez while Zaheer was seen in a printed red kurta and white pyjama. Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close friend and actor Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheerhappily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. As per a source close to Sonakshi, Sonakshi and Zaheer on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.