Sonakshi Sinha drops pics with Huma Qureshi ahead of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has created a buzz following rumours of her expected wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal, shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to drop several pictures that hinted at a bachelorette party.

In one selfie, the 'Mission Mangal' actress can be seen flaunting her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and hair tied in a bun.

One of the pictures showed Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi donned a sparkling black outfit while Huma looked stunning in a black cutout dress.

Meanwhile, Zaheer also enjoyed a night out with his close buddies, sharing celebratory photos. Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, was also part of the festivities.

As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other.