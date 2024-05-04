Begin typing your search...

The recently released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

4 May 2024
Sonakshi enjoys gossip session with rumoured BF Zaheer and Huma
Sonakshi Sinha (Image: Instagram/aslisona)

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her new web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' had a pleasant reunion with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal and her close friend Huma Qureshi. Fans got a peek into their friendship, creating a memorable and enjoyable moment.

Zaheer Iqbal, on Friday, shared a picture on his Instagram Stories featuring himself with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

In his caption, "Long overdue GOSS session," Zaheer hinted at an exciting catch-up session.

Huma also reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "My Heeras," offering fans a glimpse into their enjoyable bonding time.

The recently released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' got released on May 1 on Netflix.

