Sobhita on three things that shaped her life

CHENNAI: Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her performance in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and The Night Manager, has opened up on three fundamental things that shaped her life. She said, “My life has been the result of choi­ces made from what was available to me, what moved my heart, and the knowledge that nothing matters.”

The actor was last seen in Monkey Man, which marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire fame.