Sobhita Dhulipala to walk Cannes red carpet, says it would be ‘exciting and symbolic’

MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen walking on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing the premium ice cream brand Magnum India.

Sobhita said: "Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories.”

“This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour.”

In addition to Sobhita's captivating appearance on the carpet, she will be attending the exclusive party and the lounge by the ice cream brand with celebrated names like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

"Partnering with Sobhita for this year’s Cannes Film Festival embodies everything Magnum ice cream stands for -- sophistication, boldness, and the pleasure of indulgence," said Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director, HUL - Foods & Refreshment.