Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

Before boarding the flight, she happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport and greeted them with a smile.

Serving major fashion goals, Sobhita opted for a simple yet stylish outfit.

She wore a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants.

Sobhita left her hair open with minimal make-up and carried a book and black black handbag.

She will attend the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing the premium ice cream brand Magnum India.

Annually celebrities, filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gather at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. Like every year, this time also fans can expect the presence of Indian stars at the Cannes Film Festival.

Apart from 'The Night Manager' actor, the event will be graced by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

'Monkey Man' is slated to release soon in India.