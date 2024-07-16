SJ Suryah adds strength to Sardar 2’s cast

CHENNAI: The makers of Sardar 2 on Tuesday announced that heavyweight performer SJ Suryah has joined the team. He will be playing the antagonist to Karthi in the sequel to the 2022 hit film.

Directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, the shoot of the film will go on floors in Chennai today. Sardar 2 will have Ashika Ranganath in an important role and will be shot across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia among other places.

The makers have constructed massive sets at a studio in Chennai. Sardar had Karthi in dual roles of Agent Sardar and Inspector Vijay Prakash. Sardar 2 will have its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by George C Williams and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan.