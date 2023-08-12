'Sita Ramam', 'Jubilee', 'Agra' win top awards at IFFM 2023

MELBOURNE: Telugu period romance "Sita Ramam", Vikramaditya Motwane's show "Jubilee" and Kanu Behl's independent feature "Agra" won the top honours at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards here on Friday.

The annual event honours the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" and "Agra" actor Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours, while "Sita Ramam" was declared the Best Film. "Agra" was given the Best Indie Film and Kannada filmmaker Prithvi Konanur won the Best Director.

The 2023 IFFM awards not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent.