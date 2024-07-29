Silambarasan's next with '2018' fame director Jude Anthany Joseph; shoot to begin in Sept

CHENNAI: Amid speculation about actor Silambarasan TR's movie lineup, tinseltown sources tell DT Next that STR is going to be directed by Malayalam film '2018' fame director Jude Anthany Joseph.

"The shoot of the film will commence in the middle of September. "The film will be made on a massive budget of Rs 150-180 crore. It will either be Vels or AGS producing the movie. STR will join the shoot after he completes 'Thug Life'," sources said.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to resume shooting for 'Thug Life' next week. Apart from STR and Kamal Haasan, the gangster film also stars Trisha, Nassar, and Abhirami.

On the other hand, 'STR 48', which was to be directed by Desing Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, originally scheduled to go on floors in February 2023, has now been further pushed to February-March 2025. Sources added that the project has not been shelved.