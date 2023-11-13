Sidharth's tight hug for Kiara as they pose for Diwali picture

NEW DELHI: Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding at their Delhi residence.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the two are seen striking an adorable pose on their terrace beautifully decorated with lights and flowers.

The image shows Sidharth hugging Kiara from behind. The couple stole attention not only with their lovey-dovey moment but also with their matching Diwali outfits.

Sidharth and Kiara twinned in white. Sidharth wore a white kurta, while Kiara opted for a white suit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sidharth wrote on Sunday, “My love With her light (funny face) #HappyDiwali.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s Diwali picture garnered loads of likes and comments.

“you guys are looking like a WOW,” a social media user commented.

“How beautiful,” another one wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Kiara took to Instagram to wish fans and her fraternity, a Happy Diwali, while also seizing the opportunity to compliment her husband Sidharth.

“My love and light Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali,” she captioned the post.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film ‘Shershaah’.In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they are “more than friends”, Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great.”

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Yodha’. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming ‘Game Changer’ alongside ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.