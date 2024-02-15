Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller 'Yodha' poster unveiled, teaser to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' on Thursday unveiled the film's new poster and announced the official teaser release date.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped an exciting reveal video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the video, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle.

The makers of 'Yodha' will be unveiling the official teaser of the film on February 19.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Last year, the makers unveiled two new posters of the film.

In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.