Sidharth Malhotra rocks summer look in new pics from his European vacation

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently delighted his fans as he shared picturesque glimpses of his European holiday.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the 'Shershaah' actor posted a series of pictures as he strolled through the scenic landscapes.

Sidharth looked dapper in a laid-back yet fashionable ensemble that complemented the lush green backdrop.

The Yodha actor wore a red printed half-sleeve shirt, perfectly capturing the essence of summer. He paired it with white thin-striped pants and matching shoes, completing his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, "Following the path less travelled."

Soon after Sidharth dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comments section.

One user wrote, "What a sight!"

Another user commented, "Lovely Pics."

"Handsome guy," wrote a third user.

Just a couple of days back, Sidharth dropped another photo from his European vacation where he looked handsome.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Sagar Ambre's action thriller film Yodha which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.