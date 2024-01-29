Begin typing your search...

Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' earns Rs 123.60 crore in four days

The film's collection is now standing at Rs 123.60 crore gross in India, they added.

ByPTIPTI|29 Jan 2024 11:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-29 11:01:06.0  )
Siddharth Anand-directed "Fighter"

NEW DELHI: Siddharth Anand-directed "Fighter" earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday which took its four-day-long weekend collection to a total of Rs 123.60 crore, makers said on Monday.

Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic action drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

"'Fighter' collected 24.60 crore on its release on Thursday, witnessed a growth on 2nd day and collected 41.20 crore on Friday, Republic Day and then made 27.60 crore on Saturday, day 3. With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 crore on day 4," the producers said in a statement.

"Fighter" is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with c.

