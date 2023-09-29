Shubhangi Atre's wellness mantra: Clean eating, cardio fitness, stress-free living

MUMBAI: On the occasion of ‘World Heart Day’, actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well-known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared that she endorses the age-old saying 'Health is Wealth', and revealed about her fitness regime.



The 'World Heart Day' is commemorated on September 29, to promote awareness of cardiovascular disease and stroke prevention.

Shubhangi opened up on her heart-healthy diets and workouts to ward off the heart disease.

She said: "I wholeheartedly endorse the age-old saying, 'Health is Wealth.' Alongside my dedication to a nourishing diet centred on homemade and organic food. I make it a point to actively participate in cardio workouts."

"Equally vital, I consistently monitor my cholesterol levels. I adhere to a core set of principles at home to foster a robust heart. These include regular brisk walks, a dietary inclination towards foods low in spice and oil, and a firm commitment to stress reduction," shared Shubhangi.

She concluded: "Health is sometimes underestimated until illness strikes, but prioritising prevention is the optimal route to overall well-being."

In the current track of the show, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) dresses impeccably and brings his educational qualifications to a job interview in hopes of securing employment. However, he becomes deeply disheartened when he witnesses someone who had used their connections "sifarish" got the job instead.

Overwhelmed by stress on his way back home, Vibhuti faints, only to wake up surrounded by money. A beggar sitting nearby tells him, "These days if you wear fancy attire, you'll receive more money." Vibhuti feels delighted by the cash and produces a clever plan. He starts a new business of begging and enlists the help of Tika (Vaibhav Mathur) and Tilu (Salim Zaidi).

Meanwhile, Angoori (Shubhangi) is devastated after Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) insults her for lack of English. To teach him a lesson, she joins Vibhuti, who instructs her to beg while reciting incorrect English poems. Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) and Tiwari are distressed as they try to figure out how to put an end to all of this.

Their solution comes when they discover that Saxena (Saanand Verma) has initiated a rehabilitation program for beggars, involving shock therapy as a form of treatment.”

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' airs on &TV.