Shubhangi Atre repurposes old sunglasses case into fashionable clutch

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared that she has transformed her old sunglasses case into a fashionable clutch purse.

The actress emphasises the transformative power of upcycling and the inherent beauty of reimagining everyday items.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: “One day, while browsing through my Instagram feed, I came across a viral video by a content creator. She ingeniously crafted a sling bag using a discarded biscuit wrapper, inspiring me to embark on a similar creative project. I experimented by transforming my old and dull sunglasses case into a fashionable clutch purse I proudly use on specific occasions.”

The actress further mentioned that she particularly enjoys the art of mixing and matching.

Shubhangi said: “I love pairing a sporty cropped hoodie with tailored joggers or combining sleek sneakers with a crossbody bag for an athleisure-inspired look. I also find joy in blending a tailored blazer with wide-leg culottes. Upcycling, mixing, and matching are delightful and creative avenues for expressing oneself. Instead of buying something new, one can use their imagination to give new life to old items, creating something fresh and exciting.”

“I strongly believe that one of the most empowering actions is dressing authentically, reflecting your style. Such an approach can positively impact mood and enhance productivity, motivation, and efficiency,” she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.