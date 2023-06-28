Shruti opens upon music collaboration with dad Kamal

CHENNAI: Actress and singer Shruti Haasan surprised her fans on Instagram by sharing an original song, that she had made when she was only twenty years old. The song features a stunning melody, and poignant lyrics that showcase Haasan’s impressive artistry and versatility.



The song was in Shruti’s original EP, but wasn’t heard by anyone before. What makes this track even more special is the fact that the Tamil lyrics at the start of the song are written by none other than her father, Kamal Haasan.



The song has already sparked speculation among fans and critics alike, who are wondering if this could be an indication that the father-daughter duo is preparing to collaborate on a new project. Few years back Kamal sir and Shruti had performed live on the title track of Hey Ram at Ilaiyaraaja’s 75th, which was deeply appreciated by everyone present there and the videos of the performance had gone viral.



While both the artists haven’t spoken anything about the same, but entertainment buffs are eagerly waiting for the news to unfold soon.



Sharing the track on her social media account, Shruti wrote “So wrote this song when I was twenty ...it was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to revisit it even ... over time I have leaned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve .. “Why” was on my first ever EP but it’s called “Tamizh” then cause the intro had first few lines of Tamizh peotry written by my Daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan” (sic)

