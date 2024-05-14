Shruti, Adivi, Shaneil pic creates fan frenzy

CHENNAI: Minutes after actress Shruti Haasan posted a photo of her alongside Adivi Sesh and director Shaneil Deo, fan pages and netizens posted several messages and posts across social media hoping for an update on the trio’s upcoming film, Dacoit.



Dacoit, which was announced a few months ago, was lauded for its impressive teaser and the latest image posted by Shruti has only piqued the interest further.

“What works for the film apart from its story and performances is that Shruti, Adivi and Shaneil are very good friends and that reflects in their work. They recently met in Chennai and just as Shruti posted a picture, the anticipation and excitement among fans rose manifold.” adds a source.

The trio will begin shooting for the film’s next schedule soon and barring Dacoit, Shruti also has her international film ‘The Eye’ and her musical projects to look forward to.