Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz's 'Kartam Bhugtam' trailer out now

MUMBAI: The trailer of Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz-starrer 'Kartam Bhugtam' has been unveiled.

Directed by Soham P Shah, known for his work on films like 'Kaal' and 'Luck', 'Kartam Bhugtam' 'Kartam Bhugtam' explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma. The film's title roughly translates to'what goes around, comes around' or 'as you sow, so shall you reap'.

Take a look at the trailer

Sharing his experience directing the film, Soham P. Shah said, "It's been a gratifying experience to have worked with solid actors like Shreyas, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha. Working with such actors makes a director's craft shine better. It's the time of real storytelling, as the audience wants original ideas. A special thanks goes to Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. for their unwavering support and belief in this project. Their backing allowed us to create a film that is both thrilling and thought-provoking."

Shreyas also opened up about his experience working in the film.

"Soham's vision for the film is exceptional, and his direction truly elevates the entire project. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. on this project and their dedication to the film has been inspiring. I can't wait for audiences to witness this unique story come to life on the big screen," he said.

The film is set to be out in cinemas on May 17, 2024, and will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.