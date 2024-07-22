Shraddha Kapoor asks 'Duniya mein sabse best laal cheez kaunsi hai?', fans react

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her Sunday special posts, delighted fans with a fun question this weekend. Shraddha took to her Instagram account on Sunday to her fans, "Duniya mein sabse best LAAL cheez kaunsi hai ???" (What's the best red thing in the world?). In her post, Shraddha shared a series of stunning pictures where she looks gorgeous in a red dress. She styled her hair in a messy bun and wore red lipstick with subtle makeup.

Fans quickly reacted with funny and relatable comments. One user wrote, "Sabse jyaada Laal cheez mera gaal hai jab mummy ka thapad padta hai to" (The reddest thing is my cheek when my mom slaps me), to which Shraddha humorously replied, "thappad vaali gaal jo hai laal aur tum behaal" (The slapped cheek that's red and you in distress).



Another fan commented, "Red Stree (red heart)." Makers of 'Stree 2' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.

The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save from the new challenge emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. 'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.