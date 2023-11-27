Shooting will begin from Dec for 'Kantara' prequel: Rishab Shetty

UDUPI: Rishab Shetty, the director and actor of the pan-India superhit film 'Kantara', said on Monday that he will not reveal anything about the much-awaited prequel film.

He announced that shooting for the film will begin soon from December.

Speaking to media persons at the Kundapura Anegudde temple after offering a special puja in Kundapura town, Rishab added, "I always feel that work is better than words. Let my work do the talking. We have released a glimpse and a poster. They will tell you about the movie. Let the film do the talking; it is better that way."

The film will be shot in coastal Karnataka as the plot is rooted here.

Talking about the casting, Rishab said that he had cast himself and the search is on for major roles.

When asked if he would give a chance to local artists, he added that Kannada artists would be given first priority.

"Because 'Kantara' was a Kannada movie and people made it a huge success. We are searching for new talent and focusing on those with a theatre background," he stressed.

"The work for 'Kantara-1' has started. You have watched and given great blessings for 'Kantara-2' and made it a huge success. I will dedicate the success to the Kannada people. Likewise, the journey will continue. We are set to narrate what happened before 'Kantara'," Rishab said.

"I want people to bless the prequel like how they had blessed 'Kantara' earlier. The whole team has taken it as a big responsibility as they had received massive success earlier," he added.

"Anegudde Ganapathy (Ganesh) temple is lucky for us, especially for me. Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has always said he would come here from Bengaluru often to get blessings from the god. Earlier, 'Kantara' muhurat was also done here," he said.

"We are going on the same route once again. We are seeking the blessings of Lord Ganapathy this time as well," Rishab added.

"The media was not invited because we did not want to cause hardships for devotees who visit the temple. We had got permission for 10 minutes from the temple management. Somehow, information got leaked. We had thought of offering worship and starting the work in a simple manner," he said.

Talking about Hombale Films production house, Rishab added that they are a big strength and a big powerhouse production in the country.

The faith of Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur during the initial days of 'Kantara' is admirable. Even now, they are fulfilling all the requirements for the plot, he said.

"The relationship between Vijay Kiragandur has strengthened. We will all strive to present good work. There are no changes in the technical team. Some new artists will be cast, many will also play a role. The script work is completed, and pre-production work is taken up," Rishab added.

Pragathi Shetty, the wife of Rishab Shetty, said that Anegundi Ganesha temple holds a special place.

"Whatever good happened in our lives, it happened from here. Rishab saw me here for the first time. The journey of 'Kantara' began here. Even today, we are offering special prayers and starting the work on the 'Kantara' prequel.

"There is no pressure. The responsibility has to be taken up. I had worked as a costume designer in 'Kantara', and now I am doing my job in the prequel," she said.

Pragathi Shetty played a role in 'Kantara'