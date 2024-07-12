Shiva Rajkumar joins Ram Charan's next film with Buchi Babu Sana

NEW DELHI: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is the latest addition to the cast of "RRR" star Ram Charan's 16th film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of "Upenna" fame.

The untitled movie, currently referred to as "RC 16", also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on its official X handle on the occasion of the actor's 62nd birthday on Friday.

"Welcoming 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @NimmaShivanna on board for a pivotal role that resonates with his stature," the post began, further extending the wishes to the actor on his birthday.

"Team #RC16 wishes #Shivanna a very Happy Birthday."

Billed as a "pan-India entertainer", the film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Music maestro AR Rahman will compose music for the movie.

Sana will also write the film, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.