Shirin Kanchwala engaged to boyfriend Azhar Mun

CHENNAI: Actor Shirin Kanchwala, who is known for Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and Santhanam’s Dikkilona, is engaged to her boyfriend Azhar Mun, an entrepreneur. Talking to DT Next, Shirin says, “Azhar is a good friend of my cousin’s and that is how we met a couple of months ago. It was a sudden spark and we clicked. Everything happened at a fast pace.”

Shirin says that their families were overjoyed with their decision. “There was no hassle at all. We told them about our decision. Azhar’s family is in Dubai and I live in Mumbai. It would be easy for me as well to travel in and out of Mumbai and Dubai. He is an entrepreneur and is into perfume manufacturing, and runs a perfumery that deals with several international brands apart from the in-house brand. He is now running it successfully at a facility on the outskirts of Mumbai and in Dubai as well.”

The actor assured that she would continue acting post her wedding to Azhar. “He has been supportive of my decisions so far. In fact, when I met his family, they were watching one of my films. I am glad that they like me for what I am as well. Both our families gelled well at the first meet,” she adds.

The couple has been planning a destination wedding. “We will have an event in Dubai as Azhar’s clients are in the UAE. We are planning a wedding, which is most likely to happen in one of the beach towns in Thailand. We haven’t finalised the date and the venue yet,” she opens up.

On the work front, Shirin will be seen in Mr Zookeeper alongside Pugazh. “There is another film with director Ameer and another film, titled Manjal Kudai, with Vemal,” remarks the actor.