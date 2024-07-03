Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her ‘New York Kinda Day’

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her ‘Kinda day’ in New York.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “New York kinda day #NYC #newyork #statueofliberty.”

Shilpa can be seen enjoying the view of the Statue Of Liberty and walking in the streets of New York.

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with sweet comments.

A user wrote, “Beautiful Shilpa madam”

Another fan commented, “U are just speechless.”

Fans also showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently finished shooting for her upcoming film ‘KD – The Devil Part 1’.

She wrapped up the last schedule in Mysore.

Directed by Prem, ‘KD-The Devil’, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.