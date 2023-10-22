Shilpa Shetty performed 'Kanya Puja' with daughter on 'Maha Ashtami'

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra celebrated 'Maha Ashtami' on Sunday with their three-year-old daughter Samisha.

On Sunday, Shilpa took to Instagram to post a video of herself and Raj performing the ritual with Samisha.

She captioned the post, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha. Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms."

Shilpa wore a purple salwar suit, while Raj chose a dark blue kurta and white pyjama.

Little Samisha wore a purple kurti and white pyjama. Her son Viaan was also seen, dressed in a red bandhni kurta and white pyjamas.

As soon as she posted the video, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Shilpa's younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty commented, "Lil munchkin."

A fan wrote, "Congratulations to great film star madam Shilpa Shetty Kundra and your family."

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, is all set to come up with 'UT69,' a satirical drama based on his time in prison. He starred as the main character in the film.