Shilpa Shetty gives a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth Sargi, check out

MUMBAI: One of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, Karwa Chauth is here, and married women across India have kick-started the celebrations with fun and fervour. Our Bollywood actresses are no different when it comes to celebrating this festival.

On Wednesday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her wholesome Sargi thali.

In the huge thali, one could see matthi, sweets and and lachcha seviyan. Besides food, there were bangles, bindi and mehendi.

"#Sargi #Happyfasting," she captioned the post, adding a few red heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji.

Sargi is a traditional thali that mothers-in-law usually give to their daughters-in-law. The thali includes makeup, jewellery, clothes and foods that one consumes before sunrise, and fast throughout the day, until moonrise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Speaking about the show, Rohit Shetty earlier said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Shilpa will also be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.