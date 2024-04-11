Shilpa Shetty drops 'paw-fect' video with pets Truffle, Simba: 'They are my peace'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Pet Day, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable video with her furry friends Truffle, and Simba, calling them her 'peace'.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a reel video in which she is seen playing with her dogs at her residence.

Shilpa is wearing a white tank top and blue flared denims and is cuddling her furry friends.

The post is captioned: "In a world full of chaos, they are my peace... Wishing everyone a paw-fect #NationalPetDay from Truffle, Simba and me!"

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force'. Created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

She next has 'KD' in the pipeline.