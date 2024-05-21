Shilpa Shetty celebrates son Viaan's birthday, calls him "dragon of the house"

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty poured out her heart in a touching birthday message to her son Viaan Raj Kundra, who turned twelve today. In a heartfelt post on her social media, Shilpa celebrated her son's special day, referring to him as the "dragon of the house."

In her birthday tribute, she shared a witty video of her son and wrote, "Happy 12th birthday to the dragon of the house (Just try not to get the house scorched). You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you sooooo muchchchch. Stay blessed, my jaan."

The accompanying video showcases Shilpa's tender moments with Viaan, encapsulating the beautiful journey of motherhood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.