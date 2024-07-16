Sharvari preps up for Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film

CHENNAI: Actor Sharvari is set to start shooting for her next film Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film, in which she is working alongside Alia Bhatt. Days before she started shooting Alpha, she gave the internet major fitness goals by dropping a Monday motivation on her social media.

Sharvari urged fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by belting out a series of images that shows off her fitness.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame. Aditya Chopra is bankrolling the film. This is the first female lead film in the spy universe. Other films are Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Meanwhile, Sharvari will be next seen in the Nikkhil Advani film, Vedaa.