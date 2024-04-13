Sharon Osbourne lashes out at Amanda Holden for calling her bitter & pathetic

LOS ANGELES: Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Black Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has slammed actress Amanda Holden for calling her and Louis Walsh "bitter and pathetic".

Amanda (53) blasted Sharon and Louis, both 71, after they complained about Simon Cowell (64) during their time on 'Celebrity Big Brother', reports ‘Female First UK’.



She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had. It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby.”



As per ‘Female First UK’, Sharon was furious and posted a lengthy response on X, which she tagged Amanda in.



She wrote: "@AmandaHolden I am responding to your interview with the @DailyMailUK News of 12 April. I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell... However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect. The statement 'I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had'.”



“The truth is, you don’t know me, Amanda. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I’ve produced, and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don’t have the ambition or time to do so, and unlike you, I don’t work in radio or pantomime. Our worlds are totally different. I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life.”



She further mentioned, “Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well. But there is something you should know. I never discuss money, lifestyle, or positions of power. I find it to be classless and crude. However, you’ve now forced my hand to divulge these things to you and I honestly don’t want to seem like I’m bragging, but the truth is my money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows.”



“Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed doing them at the time as they were great fun. Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you’re receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags”, she shared.



"On closing, I hope I’ve given you a proper education about me so that the next time you choose to mention me, you’ll have some facts in your pocket. The bottom line, Amanda, is, that you’ll never be in my league, and you’ve picked on the wrong ugly stepsister. Sharon Osbourne”, she added.

