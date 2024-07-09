Shakira to perform at the Copa America final

LOS ANGELES: Global pop star Shakira will perform at the Copa America final on Sunday. As per Billboard, it will be the first time that the Colombian hitmaker will perform at the oldest national soccer tournament.

The 'Hips don't lie' will sing during halftime of the match, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where some 54,000 people are expected to attend.

In a statement, Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, said, "Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world."

"Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, turning her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are sure that her performance at the Copa America USA 2024 will enhance the message of healthy passion and unity through sport," Alejandro added. Shakira has performed at such global events several times.

Especially speaking about the game of football, she is best known for giving World Cup 2010 official theme song, Waka Waka'. The track received recognition and acclaim from critics and fans alike. It's been 14 years since the release of Shakira's phenomenal track and to date, it is being listened by people across the globe.