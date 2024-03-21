"Shaitaan was a journey": Jyotika congratulates team 'Shaitan' for movie's success

MUMBAI: Actor Jyotika, on Wednesday congratulated the team of ‘Shaitan’ for the success of the movie.

Jyotika took to Instagram and shared a reel that features some behind the scenes of the shooting of the film.

Along with the post, “Some films r just destinations! But Shaitan was a journey….. A journey of happiness, memories, creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank u Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Jio Studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team.”





Jyotika essayed the role of a mother to Janki Bodiwala in ‘Shaitaan’, which also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika said, “There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don’t know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids.”

She added, “I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light.”

‘Shaitaan’ is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

It was released in theatres on March 8 and was a success at the Box Office.