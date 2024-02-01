Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, has said that cinema should present stories that people in real life might not experience.



The actor said that the subject of his film might be something that hasn’t yet happened in real life but that, he confidently said, will connect with the audience.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, follows the story of a computer engineer, played by Shahid, who falls in love with a humanoid robot, played by Kriti.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘Terminator’, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Robot’. I feel, in cinema we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.”