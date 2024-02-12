Shahid Kapoor celebrates 1 year of crime thriller 'Farzi', calls it, "piece of art"

MUMBAI: As the most-watched Indian series of all-time crime thriller 'Farzi' turned 1 today, actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated this occasion with a special post. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a video filled with action.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "1 year to this piece of "ART" As soon as the post was posted, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Bhai part 2 ka kya haal hai ?" Another user commented, "We Demand the next season !"

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The story revolved around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con.

However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Earlier, Shahid confirmed about the 'Farzi' season 2 during an award function in the city where he talked about the second season of the show.

Speaking about it, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai.Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. "

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay and streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.