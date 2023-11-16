Shahid Kapoor calls David Beckham his and Mira's 'teenage crush'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is hosting a star-studded bash at her house, welcomed soccer champion David Beckham in a lavish welcome party. Shahid Kapoor, who was among the guests, took a picture with the sports star where he called Beckham his and his wife’s teenage crush.



Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kaminey’ alum posted a picture of himself alongside his wife Mira Rajput, and wrote: “When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham.”

The former star football player attended Sonam Kapoor’s party as he is currently on a three-day visit to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Needless to say, the athlete received a grand welcome at Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai residence.

The party was also attended by Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Adar Poonawalla, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, who was practically fan-girling on meeting the former champion also penned a long note, in which he said that meeting David Beckham was a childhood dream of his and thanked Sonam and her spouse for the opportunity.

Sharing a picture of himself with her, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor wrote: “A night to remember…To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat."

“Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine," he added.