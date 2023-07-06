'Sex Education' to end with season four

WASHINGTON: The coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' will be ending with the upcoming season 4. The final season of the show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Series creator, lead writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote in a letter to fans, "We are incredibly proud of 'Sex Education' and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The official description of Season 4 reads "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being... kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus...," as per Variety.

The show's conclusion with the new season looked almost inevitable, as several cast members had previously said that they would not be returning.

Simone Ashley played Olivia, Tanya Reynolds played Lily, and Patricia Allison played Ola.

Furthermore, Ncuti Gatwa, who first appeared on the show as Eric Effiong, is taking over the title role in the hit British series 'Doctor Who,' though he will continue to feature in Season 4 of 'Sex Education,' as per Variety.