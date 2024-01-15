Selena hosts 'Pajama-themed' birthday party for BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco organised a surprise pajama-themed birthday party for the 'Who Says' singer's best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who turned 29 on January 9. Gomez hosted the party at her house, while Blanco served the delicious party cuisine, as per People.

Nicola took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the party on Saturday evening. She wrote, "I'm so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life; all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!)."

"Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved," she continued. "I love you all so much and thank you, Benny, for making the best food ever and you and Sel for hosting." Gomez and Nicola hugged in one shot during the celebration, when they were joined by Gomez's younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefy.

The trio donned similar black pajamas with white trim and were seen in another photo with a group of pals wearing the same pajamas during the celebrations. Nicola stood with Gracie for another adorable photo outside, holding hands and posing in front of Gomez's home. They also took a selfie together in their matching outfits.

Nicola's birthday cake had a portrait of her face on top and a plaque that said, 'Happy Birthday, Nicola.' A final group shot featured Gomez and Nicola posing in their pajamas with party guests, including Nicola's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Blanco.

Gomez's hosting night with boyfriend Blanco comes after the two, who declared their romance in December 2023, made their Golden Globes premiere last Sunday. On January 5, a source told People that Gomez is "super happy and present" in her new relationship, and "she seems to be really feeling herself at the moment."

"Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally," the insider added. "Everyone is so happy that she's happy."