Selena Gomez reveals her relationship priorities: Self-respect

LOS ANGELES: Amid her blooming romance with Benny Blanco, singer-actress Selena Gomez spoke about her priorities in a relationship.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress, 31, who recently went public with music producer Benjamin Joseph Levin (known professionally as Benny Blanco), is opening up about her new romance.

Gomez in an interview to Vogue México y Latinoamérica talked about what matters most when trusting someone with her heart, reports people.com.

Without name-dropping her new beau, she said self-respect and holding space for the feelings of others are a top priority on her list for any partner.

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both,” the 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer said in the interview.

“It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy,” Gomez added.

Gomez previously revealed that she and Blanco have been dating for about six months, the two have known each other longer than that.

In 2019, he worked with her on her single 'I Can't Get Enough'.

In addition to producing the song, Blanco also sang the English-Spanish track alongside Gomez, Tainy, and J. Balvin.

Earlier this month, the pair went public when the 'Come & Get It' hitmaker used social media for making the announcement.