Selena Gomez is a coward, say members of Jewish organisation

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez is facing more heat than ever, as a Jewish organisation has called her ‘a coward’, who is demonising the people of Israel by refusing to comment on atrocities committed by Hamas due to peer pressure.

Speaking to TMZ, Mitchell Bard who is one of the members of the Jewish organisation American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise (AICE) lambasted Selena for falling victim to the intense pressure put on celebrities to boycott and demonise Israel, due to pressure of left wingers or their own fellow celebrity peers.

According to Bard, instead of speaking on the massacre of 1,400 Israelis and the taking of 240 hostages, including the elderly, disabled, women and children as young as 9 months ... Selena's priority lay with her business, which was threatened after the Rare Beauty's CEO followed pro-Israel accounts.

The organisation also detailed its disappointment over her choosing to "pacify bullies" hoping to boycott Rare Beauty by "taking the popular position that Palestinians who have been sacrificed by Hamas are the victims", thus giving a full on pro-Palestinian stance.

In contrast, Alia Malak who is a founding member of the Palestinian organisation, Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) told TMZ: "Selena Gomez is one of many thousands of artistes and cultural figures worldwide calling for ceasefire, justice and accountability, joining Hollywood figures, leading Black scholars and artists, Jewish writers and artists, prominent authors, visual artists, and many others."

Malak added: "When UN experts and others are warning of an Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, these artistes are on the right side of history. Palestinians call on artistes and arts organisations to speak out loudly for a ceasefire, and for an end to oppression, as many had done against apartheid South Africa, to contribute to freedom, justice, and equality."

The Selena Gomez brand has since then been under massive fire as she has only detailed one-side of the whole narrative, which has led her to be labeled an anti-Semitist, Jew-hater, opportunist, among other labels.