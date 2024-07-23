Selena Gomez flaunts necklace with beau Benny Blanco initials

WASHINGTON: Selena Gomez marked her 32nd birthday in style by publicly showcasing her affection for boyfriend Benny Blanco with a personalised diamond 'B' necklace, highlighting their blossoming romance on social media. In a recent Instagram post, the former Disney Channel star radiated a sun-kissed glow while donning a bright yellow romper, and posing playfully amidst balloons adorned with "Happy Birthday Selena."

However, it was her exquisite diamond-studded "B" necklace that stole the spotlight. Blanco, 36, expressed his admiration for the gesture with a nod to Jay-Z's iconic lyric, commenting on Gomez's post, "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain." Fellow celebrities, friends and fans alike, with David Henrie, her co-star from 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' and stylist Erin Walsh chimed into the comments section to wish the 'Calm Down' star on her special day.

Sophia Roe, who appeared on Gomez's show 'Selena + Chef,' shared her joy, writing, "happiest birthday princess!!!!! you deserve every ounce of all this happiness! we LOVE TO SEE THIS LOVE!" The couple's relationship became public in December 2023, following years of friendship that began in 2015, according to Page Six.



Blanco marked Gomez's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a cozy photo of them on set, where Gomez sported a teddy bear costume he had worn in the music video for 'I Can't Get Enough,' featuring Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy. "i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life... happy bday bb ! i love u !," Blanco captioned the post, to which Gomez responded simply with "I love you," accompanied by an adorable teddy bear emoji.

This display of affection is not the first from the couple on social media. Shortly after confirming their relationship, Gomez had previously showcased a diamond 'B' ring in a black-and-white Instagram story. The Rare Beauty founder has consistently defended their relationship, declaring Blanco to be "the best thing that's ever happened," in her earlier interviews, according to E! News.

